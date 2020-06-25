All apartments in Mesa
1730 West Emelita Avenue
Last updated May 15 2019 at 4:54 PM

1730 West Emelita Avenue

1730 W Emelita Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1730 W Emelita Ave, Mesa, AZ 85202
Fiesta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 992 s.f. of living is located at Southern and Dobson in Emelita Place. Main floor unit with split floor plan, includes a washer, dryer, fridge, stove, and dish washer. Newly painted throughout, neutral colors, dining room and large living room. Private covered patio just off the living room. Community pool and covered parking. Close to shopping, Mesa Community College, easy freeway access to the 60 and 101. Water/Sewer/Trash Included. Visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. Pets upon approval only with $300 fee + $25 per month. 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 West Emelita Avenue have any available units?
1730 West Emelita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 West Emelita Avenue have?
Some of 1730 West Emelita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 West Emelita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1730 West Emelita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 West Emelita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 West Emelita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1730 West Emelita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1730 West Emelita Avenue offers parking.
Does 1730 West Emelita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 West Emelita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 West Emelita Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1730 West Emelita Avenue has a pool.
Does 1730 West Emelita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1730 West Emelita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 West Emelita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 West Emelita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
