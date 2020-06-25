1730 West Emelita Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 992 s.f. of living is located at Southern and Dobson in Emelita Place. Main floor unit with split floor plan, includes a washer, dryer, fridge, stove, and dish washer. Newly painted throughout, neutral colors, dining room and large living room. Private covered patio just off the living room. Community pool and covered parking. Close to shopping, Mesa Community College, easy freeway access to the 60 and 101. Water/Sewer/Trash Included. Visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. Pets upon approval only with $300 fee + $25 per month. 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate.