1722 W Mountain View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Available 05/01/20 Location, location, location!! Very close to Cubs stadium, Mesa Riverview Park, Gym, shops, restaurants, 202 and 101 freeway. Close to ASU and Tempe Marketplace, Tempe Beach Park. This home is located on border line with Tempe and Scottsdale. You will be amazed how convenient this neighborhood is, yet very quiet and beautiful. This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath spacious home offers remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new floor, new appliances, new water heater in 2017. New AC, New washer, new dryer in 2018. Two cozy fireplaces with one in the living room and one in a huge guest room. This guest room leads to a covered patio where the Arizona spring can be enjoyed. 2 covered parking. Don't lose your opportunity to lease this beautiful home.



