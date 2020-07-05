All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1722 W Mountain View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1722 W Mountain View Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1722 W Mountain View Dr

1722 West Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1722 West Mountain View Drive, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Available 05/01/20 Location, location, location!! Very close to Cubs stadium, Mesa Riverview Park, Gym, shops, restaurants, 202 and 101 freeway. Close to ASU and Tempe Marketplace, Tempe Beach Park. This home is located on border line with Tempe and Scottsdale. You will be amazed how convenient this neighborhood is, yet very quiet and beautiful. This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath spacious home offers remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new floor, new appliances, new water heater in 2017. New AC, New washer, new dryer in 2018. Two cozy fireplaces with one in the living room and one in a huge guest room. This guest room leads to a covered patio where the Arizona spring can be enjoyed. 2 covered parking. Don't lose your opportunity to lease this beautiful home.

(RLNE3969680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 W Mountain View Dr have any available units?
1722 W Mountain View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 W Mountain View Dr have?
Some of 1722 W Mountain View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 W Mountain View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1722 W Mountain View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 W Mountain View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 W Mountain View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1722 W Mountain View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1722 W Mountain View Dr offers parking.
Does 1722 W Mountain View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 W Mountain View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 W Mountain View Dr have a pool?
No, 1722 W Mountain View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1722 W Mountain View Dr have accessible units?
No, 1722 W Mountain View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 W Mountain View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 W Mountain View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College