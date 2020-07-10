1718 S LONGMORE Street

Amenities
Remodeled townhome in the perfect Mesa location!! Near schools, freeways and some of the finest shopping! This fantastic townhome features vaulted ceilings, carpet & tile flooring in all the right places, picture windows that allow for lots of natural light and a cozy fireplace in the great room. One master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet, full bath and separate exit. The second Master bedroom is the whole second floor, with walk-in closet and full bath. Fridge, water/sewer and trash collection are included in rent. Enjoy all the amenities of Dobson Ranch, including 4 swimming pools, 3 rec centers, playgrounds, basketball, volleyball, racquetball and tennis courts, golf course, club house, walking paths, memorial rose garden, boating and fishing on 8 beautiful Dobson Ranch Lakes!