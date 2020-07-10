All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1718 S LONGMORE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1718 S LONGMORE Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

1718 S LONGMORE Street

1718 South Longmore · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1718 South Longmore, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Remodeled townhome in the perfect Mesa location!! Near schools, freeways and some of the finest shopping! This fantastic townhome features vaulted ceilings, carpet & tile flooring in all the right places, picture windows that allow for lots of natural light and a cozy fireplace in the great room. One master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet, full bath and separate exit. The second Master bedroom is the whole second floor, with walk-in closet and full bath. Fridge, water/sewer and trash collection are included in rent. Enjoy all the amenities of Dobson Ranch, including 4 swimming pools, 3 rec centers, playgrounds, basketball, volleyball, racquetball and tennis courts, golf course, club house, walking paths, memorial rose garden, boating and fishing on 8 beautiful Dobson Ranch Lakes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 S LONGMORE Street have any available units?
1718 S LONGMORE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 S LONGMORE Street have?
Some of 1718 S LONGMORE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 S LONGMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1718 S LONGMORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 S LONGMORE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1718 S LONGMORE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1718 S LONGMORE Street offer parking?
No, 1718 S LONGMORE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1718 S LONGMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 S LONGMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 S LONGMORE Street have a pool?
Yes, 1718 S LONGMORE Street has a pool.
Does 1718 S LONGMORE Street have accessible units?
No, 1718 S LONGMORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 S LONGMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 S LONGMORE Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College