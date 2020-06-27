1717 E 2nd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This home is complete with an open front yard and carport, and in the back there is a beautifully intricate patio system throughout the fenced-in lawn, and there is even an outdoor brick cooking station! The interior is cozy and intimate, with tile flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household. The bedrooms all have ample natural lighting, and the kitchen provides you a place to make incredible meals with more than one cook at a time!



Home Features & Amenities

Tile

Patio

Granite Countertops

Pet Friendly

Fenced Yard

Smart Home

Neighborhood Details

Nearby Schools

School Name Grades

Hawthorne Elementary School PK-6

Longfellow Elementary School PK-6

Mesa Distance Learning Program K-12