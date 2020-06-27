All apartments in Mesa
1717 E 2nd St.
1717 E 2nd St

1717 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1717 East 2nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This home is complete with an open front yard and carport, and in the back there is a beautifully intricate patio system throughout the fenced-in lawn, and there is even an outdoor brick cooking station! The interior is cozy and intimate, with tile flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household. The bedrooms all have ample natural lighting, and the kitchen provides you a place to make incredible meals with more than one cook at a time!

Home Features & Amenities
Tile
Patio
Granite Countertops
Pet Friendly
Fenced Yard
Smart Home
Neighborhood Details
Nearby Schools
School Name Grades
Hawthorne Elementary School PK-6
Longfellow Elementary School PK-6
Mesa Distance Learning Program K-12

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1717 E 2nd St have any available units?
1717 E 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 E 2nd St have?
Some of 1717 E 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 E 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1717 E 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 E 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 E 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1717 E 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1717 E 2nd St offers parking.
Does 1717 E 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 E 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 E 2nd St have a pool?
No, 1717 E 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1717 E 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 1717 E 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 E 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 E 2nd St has units with dishwashers.

