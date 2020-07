Amenities

Nicely remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with vinyl plank flooring throughout! Nice neutral paint colors in property! Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances! Updated Bathrooms vanit's and lighting! This home also has a private pool! Home is within walking distance to the light rail & minutes away from Downtown Mesa, spring training and Pioneer Park. Easy access to EVIT, a short ride the ASU, the loop 101 and 202!