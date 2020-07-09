All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1661 S Alamo Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1661 S Alamo Cir
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

1661 S Alamo Cir

1661 South Alamo Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1661 South Alamo Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204
Ranch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb438c807c ---- Don\'t miss this recently remodeled 4 bedroom home in a highly desirable Mesa location. Step inside to the wonderfully laid out floor plan, custom upgrades, and brand new tile flooring throughout. The large, open kitchen features elegant white cabinets, beautiful countertops, and a large island. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities, new tile surrounds, and updated fixtures. The location is excellent with numerous shopping and dining destinations just minutes away. This home is clean and beautiful and will rent quickly. Come take a look before it is gone. Other lease fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent 2 Car Garage Newly Remodeled! Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 S Alamo Cir have any available units?
1661 S Alamo Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 S Alamo Cir have?
Some of 1661 S Alamo Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 S Alamo Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1661 S Alamo Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 S Alamo Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 S Alamo Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1661 S Alamo Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1661 S Alamo Cir offers parking.
Does 1661 S Alamo Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 S Alamo Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 S Alamo Cir have a pool?
No, 1661 S Alamo Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1661 S Alamo Cir have accessible units?
No, 1661 S Alamo Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 S Alamo Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 S Alamo Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College