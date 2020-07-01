1655 S WILDROSE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool garage

Charming neighborhood in Mesa w/ wonderful curb appeal. This corner lot is the biggest in the neighborhood. Front of home overlooks the community playground. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms plus a bonus room. Bedrooms have brand new carpet and lots of windows for natural light. The kitchen has gorgeous granite and stainless-steel appliances. The entire downstairs has beautiful hardwood floors and the home was just painted a neutral color palette. Master bedroom has dual sinks with quartz counter-tops and enormous walk-in closet. The backyard features synthetic grass, covered patio and two fire pits for entertaining. The two-car garage has beautiful, large built-in storage and a and a smooth epoxy coated floor. Charming community including several play structures, pool