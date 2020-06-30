All apartments in Mesa
1650 S CRISMON Road

1650 South Crismon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1650 South Crismon Road, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tasteful and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath town home ready for move in 3/1/20. Split master bedroom floor plan for privacy. Breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen. Large living room, with separate dining room. Private patio with a place to grow your herbs or garden. Laundry room includes extra storage, washer and dryer for your convenience. 2 car garage with extra storage bins. Located in a gated community near the US 60 and 202 Freeways. Close to shopping, restaurants and the hospital. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 S CRISMON Road have any available units?
1650 S CRISMON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 S CRISMON Road have?
Some of 1650 S CRISMON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 S CRISMON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1650 S CRISMON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 S CRISMON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1650 S CRISMON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1650 S CRISMON Road offer parking?
Yes, 1650 S CRISMON Road offers parking.
Does 1650 S CRISMON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 S CRISMON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 S CRISMON Road have a pool?
No, 1650 S CRISMON Road does not have a pool.
Does 1650 S CRISMON Road have accessible units?
No, 1650 S CRISMON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 S CRISMON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 S CRISMON Road has units with dishwashers.

