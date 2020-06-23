All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1538 W. Knowles Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1538 W. Knowles Ave.
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1538 W. Knowles Ave.

1538 West Knowles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1538 West Knowles Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** LARGE 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN MESA *** - ***NO PETS***

This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2405 square feet located at Dobson Ranch in Mesa. The interior features a living room, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with island and breakfast bar, master suite with 2 closets - 1 is a walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fan, window coverings throughout, carpet, vinyl and ceramic tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 3 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in the front yard.

Cross Street: Dobson rd & Baseline Rd
Directions: East on Baseline to Longmore south to Knowles east to property on north side of street.

(RLNE2350807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 W. Knowles Ave. have any available units?
1538 W. Knowles Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 W. Knowles Ave. have?
Some of 1538 W. Knowles Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 W. Knowles Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1538 W. Knowles Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 W. Knowles Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1538 W. Knowles Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1538 W. Knowles Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1538 W. Knowles Ave. offers parking.
Does 1538 W. Knowles Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 W. Knowles Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 W. Knowles Ave. have a pool?
No, 1538 W. Knowles Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1538 W. Knowles Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1538 W. Knowles Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 W. Knowles Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 W. Knowles Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College