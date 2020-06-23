1538 W. Knowles Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** LARGE 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN MESA *** - ***NO PETS***



This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2405 square feet located at Dobson Ranch in Mesa. The interior features a living room, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with island and breakfast bar, master suite with 2 closets - 1 is a walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fan, window coverings throughout, carpet, vinyl and ceramic tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 3 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in the front yard.



Cross Street: Dobson rd & Baseline Rd

Directions: East on Baseline to Longmore south to Knowles east to property on north side of street.



(RLNE2350807)