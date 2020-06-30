Now available - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home available in Mesa. Newly remodeled home has a large open grass field next to the home. This home has a newly remodeled pool and spa as well! *Pool is being resurfaced*
(RLNE5471298)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 142 W Hunter St have any available units?
142 W Hunter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 142 W Hunter St currently offering any rent specials?
142 W Hunter St is not currently offering any rent specials.