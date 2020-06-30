All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 142 W Hunter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
142 W Hunter St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

142 W Hunter St

142 West Hunter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

142 West Hunter Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Now available - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home available in Mesa. Newly remodeled home has a large open grass field next to the home. This home has a newly remodeled pool and spa as well! *Pool is being resurfaced*

(RLNE5471298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 W Hunter St have any available units?
142 W Hunter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 142 W Hunter St currently offering any rent specials?
142 W Hunter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W Hunter St pet-friendly?
No, 142 W Hunter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 142 W Hunter St offer parking?
No, 142 W Hunter St does not offer parking.
Does 142 W Hunter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 W Hunter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W Hunter St have a pool?
Yes, 142 W Hunter St has a pool.
Does 142 W Hunter St have accessible units?
No, 142 W Hunter St does not have accessible units.
Does 142 W Hunter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 W Hunter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 W Hunter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 W Hunter St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College