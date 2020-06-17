1418 East Knoll Circle

Amenities

Just renovated townhouse nestled in a cul-de-sac with a private backyard! The kitchen has Cortez countertops, stainless steel appliances, grey color scheme, Washer/dryer, covered parking and a common area shared with 3 other neighbors. Close to great food and entertainment!



Pets: Will be considered -$250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



