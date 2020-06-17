All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1418 East Knoll Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1418 East Knoll Circle
Last updated May 11 2020 at 8:45 PM

1418 East Knoll Circle

1418 East Knoll Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1418 East Knoll Circle, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Just renovated townhouse nestled in a cul-de-sac with a private backyard! The kitchen has Cortez countertops, stainless steel appliances, grey color scheme, Washer/dryer, covered parking and a common area shared with 3 other neighbors. Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: Will be considered -$250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 East Knoll Circle have any available units?
1418 East Knoll Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 East Knoll Circle have?
Some of 1418 East Knoll Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 East Knoll Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1418 East Knoll Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 East Knoll Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 East Knoll Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1418 East Knoll Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1418 East Knoll Circle offers parking.
Does 1418 East Knoll Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 East Knoll Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 East Knoll Circle have a pool?
No, 1418 East Knoll Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1418 East Knoll Circle have accessible units?
No, 1418 East Knoll Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 East Knoll Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 East Knoll Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College