1333 E GROVE Circle
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 PM
1333 E GROVE Circle
1333 East Grove Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1333 East Grove Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath home just painted, large lot, Tile throughout home. New dish washer, and refrigerator great Mesa location close to shopping, restaurant, and bus stops . Available February 4
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1333 E GROVE Circle have any available units?
1333 E GROVE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1333 E GROVE Circle have?
Some of 1333 E GROVE Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1333 E GROVE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1333 E GROVE Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 E GROVE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1333 E GROVE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1333 E GROVE Circle offer parking?
No, 1333 E GROVE Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1333 E GROVE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 E GROVE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 E GROVE Circle have a pool?
No, 1333 E GROVE Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1333 E GROVE Circle have accessible units?
No, 1333 E GROVE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 E GROVE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 E GROVE Circle has units with dishwashers.
