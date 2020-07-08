131 N. Higley Road, #113

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool shuffle board

Casa De Paz - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in the lush 55+ Community of Casa De Paz. Unit has generous kitchen with pass-through into large living room. Large sliding glass door provides abundant light. Mater bedroom has large walk-in closet and master bath with walk-in shower. Second bedroom has large walk-in closet. All rooms have ceiling fans. Unit also comes with a stackable washer/dryer combo unit. Private patio looks out onto well manicured green-belt. Unit also has dedicated single-car carport with storage closet. Casa De Paz community has clubhouse, pool and shuffleboard areas. Centrally located, complex is located close to shopping and entertainment.



(RLNE5796877)