Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

131 N. Higley Road, #113

131 North Higley Road · No Longer Available
Location

131 North Higley Road, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
Casa De Paz - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in the lush 55+ Community of Casa De Paz. Unit has generous kitchen with pass-through into large living room. Large sliding glass door provides abundant light. Mater bedroom has large walk-in closet and master bath with walk-in shower. Second bedroom has large walk-in closet. All rooms have ceiling fans. Unit also comes with a stackable washer/dryer combo unit. Private patio looks out onto well manicured green-belt. Unit also has dedicated single-car carport with storage closet. Casa De Paz community has clubhouse, pool and shuffleboard areas. Centrally located, complex is located close to shopping and entertainment.

(RLNE5796877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 N. Higley Road, #113 have any available units?
131 N. Higley Road, #113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 N. Higley Road, #113 have?
Some of 131 N. Higley Road, #113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 N. Higley Road, #113 currently offering any rent specials?
131 N. Higley Road, #113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 N. Higley Road, #113 pet-friendly?
No, 131 N. Higley Road, #113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 131 N. Higley Road, #113 offer parking?
Yes, 131 N. Higley Road, #113 offers parking.
Does 131 N. Higley Road, #113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 N. Higley Road, #113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 N. Higley Road, #113 have a pool?
Yes, 131 N. Higley Road, #113 has a pool.
Does 131 N. Higley Road, #113 have accessible units?
No, 131 N. Higley Road, #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 131 N. Higley Road, #113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 N. Higley Road, #113 does not have units with dishwashers.

