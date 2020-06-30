All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 31 2019

123 S BARKLEY --

123 South Barkley · No Longer Available
Location

123 South Barkley, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Cute bungalow style home with lush backyard in great location - 1 mile from Pioneer Park and just under 2 miles from Downtown Mesa! Home features a 1 car garage and a 2 car carport! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and indoor washer and dryer included. Home is in great condition. Tile in the kitchen and bathroom, wood floors in the living room, and carpet in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Open kitchen and living area. Large backyard and covered patio. **Renters Insurance required** Sales tax will apply to monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 S BARKLEY -- have any available units?
123 S BARKLEY -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 S BARKLEY -- have?
Some of 123 S BARKLEY --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 S BARKLEY -- currently offering any rent specials?
123 S BARKLEY -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 S BARKLEY -- pet-friendly?
No, 123 S BARKLEY -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 123 S BARKLEY -- offer parking?
Yes, 123 S BARKLEY -- offers parking.
Does 123 S BARKLEY -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 S BARKLEY -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 S BARKLEY -- have a pool?
No, 123 S BARKLEY -- does not have a pool.
Does 123 S BARKLEY -- have accessible units?
No, 123 S BARKLEY -- does not have accessible units.
Does 123 S BARKLEY -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 S BARKLEY -- has units with dishwashers.

