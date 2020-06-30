123 S BARKLEY

Amenities

Cute bungalow style home with lush backyard in great location - 1 mile from Pioneer Park and just under 2 miles from Downtown Mesa! Home features a 1 car garage and a 2 car carport! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and indoor washer and dryer included. Home is in great condition. Tile in the kitchen and bathroom, wood floors in the living room, and carpet in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Open kitchen and living area. Large backyard and covered patio. **Renters Insurance required** Sales tax will apply to monthly rent