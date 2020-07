Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Come to see this remodeled home in Mesa. Newer refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, carpets, and paint. Just installed new washer and dryer for new renter.

Close to light rail, ASU, Chicago Cubs Stadium, Tempe Market, Freeways and shops. Huge backyard!! Come to apply to lease this beautiful home!



(RLNE5590405)