Mesa, AZ
1137 W Emerald Ave
Last updated July 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

1137 W Emerald Ave

1137 West Emerald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1137 West Emerald Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fca4995066 ---- Mesa Home with Pool- Well cared for 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all appliances and weekly pool service included. Home feature a living room, galley kitchen that opens up to family room. The master bedroom has a siting room, large enough to fit a king size bed. All appliances included.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2%%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 W Emerald Ave have any available units?
1137 W Emerald Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 W Emerald Ave have?
Some of 1137 W Emerald Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 W Emerald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1137 W Emerald Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 W Emerald Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 W Emerald Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1137 W Emerald Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1137 W Emerald Ave offers parking.
Does 1137 W Emerald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 W Emerald Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 W Emerald Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1137 W Emerald Ave has a pool.
Does 1137 W Emerald Ave have accessible units?
No, 1137 W Emerald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 W Emerald Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 W Emerald Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

