11312 East Edgewood Avenue

Come and view this single level, split floor plan home in Mesa!! You will appreciate the large kitchen with lots of cabinets and dining area! Ceiling Fans throughout and large master bedroom with big master closet and dual vanities. The backyard features a covered patio and Sparkling Pool!

Pool service IS included! 2 car garage with shelves and storage in garage. Home is just minutes from 202 and 60 Freeways.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



