Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:52 PM

11312 East Edgewood Avenue

11312 East Edgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11312 East Edgewood Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and view this single level, split floor plan home in Mesa!! You will appreciate the large kitchen with lots of cabinets and dining area! Ceiling Fans throughout and large master bedroom with big master closet and dual vanities. The backyard features a covered patio and Sparkling Pool!
Pool service IS included! 2 car garage with shelves and storage in garage. Home is just minutes from 202 and 60 Freeways.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11312 East Edgewood Avenue have any available units?
11312 East Edgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11312 East Edgewood Avenue have?
Some of 11312 East Edgewood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11312 East Edgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11312 East Edgewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 East Edgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11312 East Edgewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11312 East Edgewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11312 East Edgewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 11312 East Edgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11312 East Edgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 East Edgewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11312 East Edgewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 11312 East Edgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11312 East Edgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 East Edgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11312 East Edgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
