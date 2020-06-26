11239 E Segura Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 3400 sq. ft. 5 bedroom home in Desert Valley. 5 bedroom 3 bath plus a Loft, with upgrades galore. Open floor plan, Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertop, island and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to the family room that looks out to a private oasis with a pebble tec pool with a swim up bar! 18' Tile in all the right places, blinds and ceiling fans throughout, a dramatic spiral staircase leads to an amazing master suite with a huge walk-In closet, master bath has a 2-way fireplace! One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Covered patio, private pool. Three car garage. N/S exposure. * Pool & Landscaping Service Included * Super nice neighborhood and close to everything!! Available for a mid- July move in.