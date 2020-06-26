All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 11239 E Segura Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
11239 E Segura Ave
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

11239 E Segura Ave

11239 East Segura Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11239 East Segura Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3400 sq. ft. 5 bedroom home in Desert Valley. 5 bedroom 3 bath plus a Loft, with upgrades galore. Open floor plan, Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertop, island and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to the family room that looks out to a private oasis with a pebble tec pool with a swim up bar! 18' Tile in all the right places, blinds and ceiling fans throughout, a dramatic spiral staircase leads to an amazing master suite with a huge walk-In closet, master bath has a 2-way fireplace! One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Covered patio, private pool. Three car garage. N/S exposure. * Pool & Landscaping Service Included * Super nice neighborhood and close to everything!! Available for a mid- July move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11239 E Segura Ave have any available units?
11239 E Segura Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11239 E Segura Ave have?
Some of 11239 E Segura Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11239 E Segura Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11239 E Segura Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11239 E Segura Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11239 E Segura Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11239 E Segura Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11239 E Segura Ave offers parking.
Does 11239 E Segura Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11239 E Segura Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11239 E Segura Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11239 E Segura Ave has a pool.
Does 11239 E Segura Ave have accessible units?
No, 11239 E Segura Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11239 E Segura Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11239 E Segura Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College