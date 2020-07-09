All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1117 W ISABELLA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 W ISABELLA Avenue

1117 West Isabella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1117 West Isabella Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great rental home! This property boasts 4 big bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It has a split floor plan with a two way fireplace. The house has neutral interior paint and ceiling fans throughout. There is an RV gate on the side and the back yard has a large covered patio and grass area. The laundry room is located inside. Don't let this property which is located close to freeways and shopping pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue have any available units?
1117 W ISABELLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue have?
Some of 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1117 W ISABELLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College