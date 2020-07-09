Great rental home! This property boasts 4 big bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It has a split floor plan with a two way fireplace. The house has neutral interior paint and ceiling fans throughout. There is an RV gate on the side and the back yard has a large covered patio and grass area. The laundry room is located inside. Don't let this property which is located close to freeways and shopping pass you by!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue have any available units?
1117 W ISABELLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue have?
Some of 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 W ISABELLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1117 W ISABELLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.