10965 E Renfield Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated furnished

TO SET UP VIEWING â COPY & PASTE LINK: https://showmojo.com/scottrentals/gallery You can view this home now but not available for move in until 2/1/20. Large 5 bed, 4.5 bath with a down stairs bedroom. Enjoy your upgraded kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, and more. Gates front porch and a large backyard with view fencing. Home will NOT be furnished but will include all appliances with washer & dryer and well as lawn mover to maintain the grass. HOA does not allow parking on the street. Dogs or cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a refundable $350 deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $2,850 + 4% Tax/ $2,850 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply). TO SET UP VIEWING â COPY & PASTE LINK: https://showmojo.com/scottrentals/gallery