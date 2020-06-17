All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 25 2020 at 5:48 PM

10965 E Renfield Avenue

10965 East Renfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10965 East Renfield Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
TO SET UP VIEWING â COPY & PASTE LINK: https://showmojo.com/scottrentals/gallery You can view this home now but not available for move in until 2/1/20. Large 5 bed, 4.5 bath with a down stairs bedroom. Enjoy your upgraded kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, and more. Gates front porch and a large backyard with view fencing. Home will NOT be furnished but will include all appliances with washer & dryer and well as lawn mover to maintain the grass. HOA does not allow parking on the street. Dogs or cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a refundable $350 deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $2,850 + 4% Tax/ $2,850 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply). TO SET UP VIEWING â COPY & PASTE LINK: https://showmojo.com/scottrentals/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10965 E Renfield Avenue have any available units?
10965 E Renfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10965 E Renfield Avenue have?
Some of 10965 E Renfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10965 E Renfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10965 E Renfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10965 E Renfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10965 E Renfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10965 E Renfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 10965 E Renfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10965 E Renfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10965 E Renfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10965 E Renfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 10965 E Renfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10965 E Renfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10965 E Renfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10965 E Renfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10965 E Renfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

