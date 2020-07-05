All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10955 E DELTA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10955 E DELTA Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:21 AM

10955 E DELTA Avenue

10955 East Delta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10955 East Delta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
COMPLETELY UPDATED AND UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE.LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT ** VAULTED CEILINGS ** 42 INCH' WHITE CABINETS ** GRANITE COUNTERS IN THE KITCHEN AND QUARTZ IN THE BATHS ** STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ** DOUBLE OVENS ** MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS AND SPA SHOWER**2'' BLINDS THROUGH AND CEILING FANS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10955 E DELTA Avenue have any available units?
10955 E DELTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10955 E DELTA Avenue have?
Some of 10955 E DELTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10955 E DELTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10955 E DELTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10955 E DELTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10955 E DELTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10955 E DELTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10955 E DELTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 10955 E DELTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10955 E DELTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10955 E DELTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 10955 E DELTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10955 E DELTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10955 E DELTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10955 E DELTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10955 E DELTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College