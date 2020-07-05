10955 E DELTA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

COMPLETELY UPDATED AND UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE.LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT ** VAULTED CEILINGS ** 42 INCH' WHITE CABINETS ** GRANITE COUNTERS IN THE KITCHEN AND QUARTZ IN THE BATHS ** STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ** DOUBLE OVENS ** MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS AND SPA SHOWER**2'' BLINDS THROUGH AND CEILING FANS