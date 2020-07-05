10955 E DELTA Avenue

COMPLETELY UPDATED AND UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE.LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT ** VAULTED CEILINGS ** 42 INCH' WHITE CABINETS ** GRANITE COUNTERS IN THE KITCHEN AND QUARTZ IN THE BATHS ** STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ** DOUBLE OVENS ** MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS AND SPA SHOWER**2'' BLINDS THROUGH AND CEILING FANS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
