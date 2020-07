Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Hard to find rental property with a pool! 4 full bedrooms PLUS a loft! Landscaping service AND Pool maintenance are included in the price! Almost 2800 square feet in this home! Fridge, washer and dryer are all included with the lease! This home is going to go quick, schedule a showing today!