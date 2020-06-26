Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1053 E 7TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1053 E 7TH Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1053 E 7TH Drive
1053 E 7th Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1053 E 7th Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204
Poinsettia
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Remodeled! Beautiful. Grass front and backyards. Updated kitchen, large patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1053 E 7TH Drive have any available units?
1053 E 7TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1053 E 7TH Drive have?
Some of 1053 E 7TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1053 E 7TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1053 E 7TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 E 7TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1053 E 7TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1053 E 7TH Drive offer parking?
No, 1053 E 7TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1053 E 7TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 E 7TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 E 7TH Drive have a pool?
No, 1053 E 7TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1053 E 7TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1053 E 7TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 E 7TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 E 7TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College