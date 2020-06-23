All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10512 E PLATA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10512 E PLATA Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:17 AM

10512 E PLATA Avenue

10512 East Plata Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10512 East Plata Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Santa Rita Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous home features separate living and family rooms with wood plank style floors, 4 bedrooms plus extra office in the garage with separate a/c unit. . Kitchen boasts newer flat top stove with convection oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and tile floor. Both bathrooms feature stylish updates including tile flooring. Master Bedroom is large with a huge walk in closet. Master Bathroom has double sinks and a garden tub/shower. House has a Water Softener. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Soft green grass welcomes you in the front and huge back yard. Large covered patio with extra slabs of concrete for storage and two large sheds. This home is in friendly Santa Rita Ranch neighborhood and is close to community park,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 E PLATA Avenue have any available units?
10512 E PLATA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10512 E PLATA Avenue have?
Some of 10512 E PLATA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 E PLATA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10512 E PLATA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 E PLATA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10512 E PLATA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10512 E PLATA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10512 E PLATA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10512 E PLATA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 E PLATA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 E PLATA Avenue have a pool?
No, 10512 E PLATA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10512 E PLATA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10512 E PLATA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 E PLATA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10512 E PLATA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College