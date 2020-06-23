10512 E PLATA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous home features separate living and family rooms with wood plank style floors, 4 bedrooms plus extra office in the garage with separate a/c unit. . Kitchen boasts newer flat top stove with convection oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and tile floor. Both bathrooms feature stylish updates including tile flooring. Master Bedroom is large with a huge walk in closet. Master Bathroom has double sinks and a garden tub/shower. House has a Water Softener. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Soft green grass welcomes you in the front and huge back yard. Large covered patio with extra slabs of concrete for storage and two large sheds. This home is in friendly Santa Rita Ranch neighborhood and is close to community park,