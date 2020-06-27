All apartments in Mesa
105 N Ramada Cir
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

105 N Ramada Cir

105 North Ramada Circle · No Longer Available
Location

105 North Ramada Circle, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. Beautiful starter home in a prestigious gated community in east mesa. Community is small and very private. Open backyard w/shed. Close to MCC and ASU, Close to Tempe Town lake and shopping center.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 N Ramada Cir have any available units?
105 N Ramada Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 105 N Ramada Cir currently offering any rent specials?
105 N Ramada Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 N Ramada Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 N Ramada Cir is pet friendly.
Does 105 N Ramada Cir offer parking?
No, 105 N Ramada Cir does not offer parking.
Does 105 N Ramada Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 N Ramada Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 N Ramada Cir have a pool?
No, 105 N Ramada Cir does not have a pool.
Does 105 N Ramada Cir have accessible units?
No, 105 N Ramada Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 105 N Ramada Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 N Ramada Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 N Ramada Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 N Ramada Cir has units with air conditioning.
