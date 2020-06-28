All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:09 PM

10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue

10226 East Laguna Azul Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10226 East Laguna Azul Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Villages of Eastridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
This stunning home is situated in the beautiful Villages of Eastridge community. This marvelous home offers 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 baths and a 3 car garage all in just under 2800 sf of generous living space with plenty of room for work, play and rest for everyone. Appreciate a home that shows like model with a bright, white quartz kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a generous laundry room full of upgraded storage solutions. You are sure to appreciate the resort backyard with sparkling blue pool with solar heaters to extend the swimming season, splash pad, commercial grade misters and a generous ramada for al fresco dining! You are sure to fall in love with the shiplap details, wood-look tile flooring, synthetic grass yard and more. See this gem today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have any available units?
10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have?
Some of 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue offers parking.
Does 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue has a pool.
Does 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
