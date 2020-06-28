10226 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This stunning home is situated in the beautiful Villages of Eastridge community. This marvelous home offers 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 baths and a 3 car garage all in just under 2800 sf of generous living space with plenty of room for work, play and rest for everyone. Appreciate a home that shows like model with a bright, white quartz kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a generous laundry room full of upgraded storage solutions. You are sure to appreciate the resort backyard with sparkling blue pool with solar heaters to extend the swimming season, splash pad, commercial grade misters and a generous ramada for al fresco dining! You are sure to fall in love with the shiplap details, wood-look tile flooring, synthetic grass yard and more. See this gem today!