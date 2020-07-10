All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

10206 E ISLETA Avenue

10206 East Isleta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10206 East Isleta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Fantastic 2 bedroom plus loft detached home on quiet, interior lot. Home is on a tree-lined street between the community pool and several tot-lot's. Home features cherry cabinets and granite counter tops and tile in the kitchen. Bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Master features double sinks in bathroom and large walk-in closet. Laundry room upstairs. Neighborhood features desert walking paths and is close to shopping, freeway access, schools, restaurants and hospital. Cleaning/repairs to be complete prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10206 E ISLETA Avenue have any available units?
10206 E ISLETA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10206 E ISLETA Avenue have?
Some of 10206 E ISLETA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10206 E ISLETA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10206 E ISLETA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10206 E ISLETA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10206 E ISLETA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10206 E ISLETA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10206 E ISLETA Avenue offers parking.
Does 10206 E ISLETA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10206 E ISLETA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10206 E ISLETA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10206 E ISLETA Avenue has a pool.
Does 10206 E ISLETA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10206 E ISLETA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10206 E ISLETA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10206 E ISLETA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

