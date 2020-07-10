10206 E ISLETA Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

Fantastic 2 bedroom plus loft detached home on quiet, interior lot. Home is on a tree-lined street between the community pool and several tot-lot's. Home features cherry cabinets and granite counter tops and tile in the kitchen. Bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Master features double sinks in bathroom and large walk-in closet. Laundry room upstairs. Neighborhood features desert walking paths and is close to shopping, freeway access, schools, restaurants and hospital. Cleaning/repairs to be complete prior to move in.