1019 N CHERRY

Amenities
Beautiful fully furnished luxury rental. VERY PRIVATE, Walled Villa. 8 foot high walls separate the outside world from your own private Shangri-La! Location, Location, Location! Convenient to the 202, 101 and 60 freeways! Outside the walls are ample parking and a nice sized 2 car garage. There's an big arched entry door with a deadbolt lock leading to a garden courtyard. The large home is Very bright and airy with lots of windows and glass doors overlooking the courtyard to let the sunshine come through. On a pleasant day you can open up all the doors to bring the outside-in! Very custom Spanish colonial style architecture. Tall beamed ceilings in a cozy great room with corner beehive fireplace. Luxurious CoolGel Beds in all 4 bedrooms. Large laundry with washer and dryer. A spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas cooktop and built in oven, french door refrigerator and microwave. A stunning master bedroom suite with a large atrium, walk in closet, huge vanity with double sinks and lots of built in cabinets. This is a very special custom walled Villa now available for the most discerning of guests! There is not a more private oasis in the heart of the city. Hurry!