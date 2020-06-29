1019 N CHERRY

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets fireplace courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful fully furnished luxury rental. VERY PRIVATE, Walled Villa. 8 foot high walls separate the outside world from your own private Shangri-La! Location, Location, Location! Convenient to the 202, 101 and 60 freeways! Outside the walls are ample parking and a nice sized 2 car garage. There's an big arched entry door with a deadbolt lock leading to a garden courtyard. The large home is Very bright and airy with lots of windows and glass doors overlooking the courtyard to let the sunshine come through. On a pleasant day you can open up all the doors to bring the outside-in! Very custom Spanish colonial style architecture. Tall beamed ceilings in a cozy great room with corner beehive fireplace. Luxurious CoolGel Beds in all 4 bedrooms. Large laundry with washer and dryer. A spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas cooktop and built in oven, french door refrigerator and microwave. A stunning master bedroom suite with a large atrium, walk in closet, huge vanity with double sinks and lots of built in cabinets. This is a very special custom walled Villa now available for the most discerning of guests! There is not a more private oasis in the heart of the city. Hurry!