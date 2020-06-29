All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

1019 N CHERRY --

1019 North Cherry · No Longer Available
Location

1019 North Cherry, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful fully furnished luxury rental. VERY PRIVATE, Walled Villa. 8 foot high walls separate the outside world from your own private Shangri-La! Location, Location, Location! Convenient to the 202, 101 and 60 freeways! Outside the walls are ample parking and a nice sized 2 car garage. There's an big arched entry door with a deadbolt lock leading to a garden courtyard. The large home is Very bright and airy with lots of windows and glass doors overlooking the courtyard to let the sunshine come through. On a pleasant day you can open up all the doors to bring the outside-in! Very custom Spanish colonial style architecture. Tall beamed ceilings in a cozy great room with corner beehive fireplace. Luxurious CoolGel Beds in all 4 bedrooms. Large laundry with washer and dryer. A spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas cooktop and built in oven, french door refrigerator and microwave. A stunning master bedroom suite with a large atrium, walk in closet, huge vanity with double sinks and lots of built in cabinets. This is a very special custom walled Villa now available for the most discerning of guests! There is not a more private oasis in the heart of the city. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 N CHERRY -- have any available units?
1019 N CHERRY -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 N CHERRY -- have?
Some of 1019 N CHERRY --'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 N CHERRY -- currently offering any rent specials?
1019 N CHERRY -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 N CHERRY -- pet-friendly?
No, 1019 N CHERRY -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1019 N CHERRY -- offer parking?
Yes, 1019 N CHERRY -- offers parking.
Does 1019 N CHERRY -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 N CHERRY -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 N CHERRY -- have a pool?
No, 1019 N CHERRY -- does not have a pool.
Does 1019 N CHERRY -- have accessible units?
No, 1019 N CHERRY -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 N CHERRY -- have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 N CHERRY -- does not have units with dishwashers.
