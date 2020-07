Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home has tile in all the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Separate home office/den! Split floorplan & North/South exposure. New AC compressor 2017, and new paint and carpet installed August 2018. Stainless appliances for kitchen. Nice grass backyard and a desert front yard for easy maintenance. 2 car garage and a nice community park around the corner.