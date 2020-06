Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C ****MOVE IN READY 3 bed 2 bath plus a den/office - new carpet, paint, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. schedule your tour today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, plus includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included. ***No Housing vouchers***NO CATS** IF IT'S ACTIVE IT'S STILL AVAILABLE*****ASK ABOUT OUR RENT TO OWN PROGRAM***