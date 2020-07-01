10135 E NARANJA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Still Available!!! Applicant backed out. Brand new never lived in home ready for you and your family. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom single story home with a 3 car tandem garage in the Gilbert school district!! Great neutral color choices and a gorgeous low maintenance back yard with extended paver patio, artificial turf and low voltage lighting. This home is on the corner right next to a large green belt, gazebo, picnic table and tot lot. It's like you have your own park and playground in your front yard. Enjoy the beautiful Community Pool, Tennis courts, Volleyball courts, Basketball courts Club house and Workout facility!!