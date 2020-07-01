All apartments in Mesa
10135 E NARANJA Avenue

Location

10135 E Naranja Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Still Available!!! Applicant backed out. Brand new never lived in home ready for you and your family. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom single story home with a 3 car tandem garage in the Gilbert school district!! Great neutral color choices and a gorgeous low maintenance back yard with extended paver patio, artificial turf and low voltage lighting. This home is on the corner right next to a large green belt, gazebo, picnic table and tot lot. It's like you have your own park and playground in your front yard. Enjoy the beautiful Community Pool, Tennis courts, Volleyball courts, Basketball courts Club house and Workout facility!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 E NARANJA Avenue have any available units?
10135 E NARANJA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10135 E NARANJA Avenue have?
Some of 10135 E NARANJA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 E NARANJA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10135 E NARANJA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 E NARANJA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10135 E NARANJA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10135 E NARANJA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10135 E NARANJA Avenue offers parking.
Does 10135 E NARANJA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10135 E NARANJA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 E NARANJA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10135 E NARANJA Avenue has a pool.
Does 10135 E NARANJA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10135 E NARANJA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 E NARANJA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10135 E NARANJA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

