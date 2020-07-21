10027 East Keats Avenue

Amenities
Villages of East-ridge (Off Crismon & Baseline
Beautiful single family detached single level home with wood grained tile through out the main living areas. Upgraded carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, toilets, kitchen sink, blinds, sun screens & paint
This 3 bedroom home has a split floor plan, with vaulted ceilings & fans.
Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks & private toilet room.
Separate full dining room.
Kitchen has pantry, breakfast bar, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, dishwasher & refrigerator.
Indoor washer & dryer included.
2 car garage with 2 car slab parking, gas heat & hot water.
5,500 sq.ft. lot, easy maintenance yard with irrigation system & RV gate for your toys.
Subdivision has pay grounds, volley ball and basket ball courts.
(RLNE5649746)