10027 East Keats Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Villages of East-ridge (Off Crismon & Baseline

Beautiful single family detached single level home with wood grained tile through out the main living areas. Upgraded carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, toilets, kitchen sink, blinds, sun screens & paint

This 3 bedroom home has a split floor plan, with vaulted ceilings & fans.

Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks & private toilet room.

Separate full dining room.

Kitchen has pantry, breakfast bar, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, dishwasher & refrigerator.

Indoor washer & dryer included.

2 car garage with 2 car slab parking, gas heat & hot water.

5,500 sq.ft. lot, easy maintenance yard with irrigation system & RV gate for your toys.

Subdivision has pay grounds, volley ball and basket ball courts.



(RLNE5649746)