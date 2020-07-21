All apartments in Mesa
10027 East Keats Avenue
10027 East Keats Avenue

Location

10027 East Keats Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Villages of Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Villages of East-ridge (Off Crismon & Baseline
Beautiful single family detached single level home with wood grained tile through out the main living areas. Upgraded carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, toilets, kitchen sink, blinds, sun screens & paint
This 3 bedroom home has a split floor plan, with vaulted ceilings & fans.
Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks & private toilet room.
Separate full dining room.
Kitchen has pantry, breakfast bar, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, dishwasher & refrigerator.
Indoor washer & dryer included.
2 car garage with 2 car slab parking, gas heat & hot water.
5,500 sq.ft. lot, easy maintenance yard with irrigation system & RV gate for your toys.
Subdivision has pay grounds, volley ball and basket ball courts.

(RLNE5649746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10027 East Keats Avenue have any available units?
10027 East Keats Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10027 East Keats Avenue have?
Some of 10027 East Keats Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10027 East Keats Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10027 East Keats Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10027 East Keats Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10027 East Keats Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10027 East Keats Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10027 East Keats Avenue offers parking.
Does 10027 East Keats Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10027 East Keats Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10027 East Keats Avenue have a pool?
No, 10027 East Keats Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10027 East Keats Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10027 East Keats Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10027 East Keats Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10027 East Keats Avenue has units with dishwashers.
