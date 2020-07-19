All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9339 S 183rd Dr

9339 South 183rd Drive · (623) 707-3661
Location

9339 South 183rd Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9339 S 183rd Dr · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Estrella Mountain Ranch Beauty with a POOL! - Stunning home located in desirable Estrella Mountain Ranch. This home is a MUST SEE! One bedroom located downstairs along with one full bathroom. Home features living room, separate dining area, family room open to nice, spacious eat-in kitchen. Dark cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, black appliances. Master bedroom has attached suite for office or work-out room or even a nursery. Sparkling pool in the back yard, beautiful views of the mountains and large wash directly behind so no neighbors and extra privacy. Pool service included in rent.

(RLNE2630463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9339 S 183rd Dr have any available units?
9339 S 183rd Dr has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9339 S 183rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9339 S 183rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9339 S 183rd Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9339 S 183rd Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 9339 S 183rd Dr offer parking?
No, 9339 S 183rd Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9339 S 183rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9339 S 183rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9339 S 183rd Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9339 S 183rd Dr has a pool.
Does 9339 S 183rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 9339 S 183rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9339 S 183rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9339 S 183rd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9339 S 183rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9339 S 183rd Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
