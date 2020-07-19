9339 S 183rd Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities gym pool

Estrella Mountain Ranch Beauty with a POOL! - Stunning home located in desirable Estrella Mountain Ranch. This home is a MUST SEE! One bedroom located downstairs along with one full bathroom. Home features living room, separate dining area, family room open to nice, spacious eat-in kitchen. Dark cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, black appliances. Master bedroom has attached suite for office or work-out room or even a nursery. Sparkling pool in the back yard, beautiful views of the mountains and large wash directly behind so no neighbors and extra privacy. Pool service included in rent.



