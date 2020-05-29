812 South 178th Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court cats allowed

Fabulous 4BR, 2 Baths, Formal Living, Dining and Family Rooms all on 1 story. Great Location with NO neighbors in rear and GREAT VIEWS OF WHITE TANK MOUNTAINS. TURN-KEY W/FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT!!! Beautiful Dark, Saddle Birch Cabinets, 18'' Tile, Black Appliances with Fridge, Gas Cooktop, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds Throughout, Double-Wide Gate for big toys. All this in a resort-like community which boasts a grand community pool, club house, fitness gym, basketball and sand volleyball courts, lighted walking trails, covered playgrounds, BBQ Grill and Ramadas. A SPECTACULAR HOME IN A MUST SEE COMMUNITY!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.