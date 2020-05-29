All apartments in Goodyear
812 South 178th Lane

812 South 178th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

812 South 178th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
cats allowed
Fabulous 4BR, 2 Baths, Formal Living, Dining and Family Rooms all on 1 story. Great Location with NO neighbors in rear and GREAT VIEWS OF WHITE TANK MOUNTAINS. TURN-KEY W/FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT!!! Beautiful Dark, Saddle Birch Cabinets, 18'' Tile, Black Appliances with Fridge, Gas Cooktop, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds Throughout, Double-Wide Gate for big toys. All this in a resort-like community which boasts a grand community pool, club house, fitness gym, basketball and sand volleyball courts, lighted walking trails, covered playgrounds, BBQ Grill and Ramadas. A SPECTACULAR HOME IN A MUST SEE COMMUNITY!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 South 178th Lane have any available units?
812 South 178th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 812 South 178th Lane have?
Some of 812 South 178th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 South 178th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
812 South 178th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 South 178th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 South 178th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 812 South 178th Lane offer parking?
No, 812 South 178th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 812 South 178th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 South 178th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 South 178th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 812 South 178th Lane has a pool.
Does 812 South 178th Lane have accessible units?
No, 812 South 178th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 812 South 178th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 South 178th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 South 178th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 South 178th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
