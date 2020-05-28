520 N 169th Ave

Amenities

Convenient Location and priced right! New Carpet! - This home in Goodyear has brand new carpet and paint and is located in a convenient neighborhood close to Super Target in Goodyear. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, banking etc near by. Easy access to the 303 and I-10. Applianced kitchen with fridge and island. Large living area and plenty of dining area as well! No neighbors behind you, backs up to a seldom used green belt with walking paths and playground equipment.Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 monthly admin fee, $1200 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit. NO PETS (new carpet) Tenant responsible for providing proof of tenant insurance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5694591)