Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:46 AM

520 N 169th Ave

520 North 169th Avenue · (844) 749-7368 ext. 4
Location

520 North 169th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 520 N 169th Ave · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

playground
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Convenient Location and priced right! New Carpet! - This home in Goodyear has brand new carpet and paint and is located in a convenient neighborhood close to Super Target in Goodyear. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, banking etc near by. Easy access to the 303 and I-10. Applianced kitchen with fridge and island. Large living area and plenty of dining area as well! No neighbors behind you, backs up to a seldom used green belt with walking paths and playground equipment.Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 monthly admin fee, $1200 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit. NO PETS (new carpet) Tenant responsible for providing proof of tenant insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 N 169th Ave have any available units?
520 N 169th Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 520 N 169th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
520 N 169th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N 169th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 520 N 169th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 520 N 169th Ave offer parking?
No, 520 N 169th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 520 N 169th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 N 169th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N 169th Ave have a pool?
No, 520 N 169th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 520 N 169th Ave have accessible units?
No, 520 N 169th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N 169th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 N 169th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 N 169th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 N 169th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
