3739 S 183rd Dr

INCREDIBLE PRICE for a brand new home in Goodyear! - Priced below market!!! Rare opportunity to lease a brand new never lived in before home in Goodyear! This 4 bedroom home has 3 full baths, over 1900 sq ft and is in the newer Las Brisas development. Handy to I-10, shopping, restaurants, etc yet the development is tucked away off by itself and away from the city noise! Gorgeous kitchen with XXL pantry, SS appliances, and upgraded flooring throughout all of the home. Three car tandem garage! You'll want to see this one.....it's not often a brand new home is available for rent. Backyard has an extended paver patio. $1700 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5111198)