All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 2508 N 138TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2508 N 138TH Avenue
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

2508 N 138TH Avenue

2508 North 138th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2508 North 138th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is perfect for your family! The kitchen features matching white appliances in the kitchen, a breakfast bar/kitchen island, gorgeous tiled floors, cupboards and a back splash! The spacious master bedroom includes vinyl flooring, a separate exit, a huge walk in closet and a master bathroom which features his and hers counter space and a separate jetted tub and shower! The backyard includes a covered patio, a gazebo and lots of fruit trees! The community includes many perks as well, including a pool, spa, playground, walking/biking path and a golf course! Close to schools. shopping and restaurants, this home is in a great location! Washer and dryer included! Come and see before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 N 138TH Avenue have any available units?
2508 N 138TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2508 N 138TH Avenue have?
Some of 2508 N 138TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 N 138TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2508 N 138TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 N 138TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2508 N 138TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2508 N 138TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2508 N 138TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2508 N 138TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 N 138TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 N 138TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2508 N 138TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 2508 N 138TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2508 N 138TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 N 138TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 N 138TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 N 138TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 N 138TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College