2508 N 138TH Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is perfect for your family! The kitchen features matching white appliances in the kitchen, a breakfast bar/kitchen island, gorgeous tiled floors, cupboards and a back splash! The spacious master bedroom includes vinyl flooring, a separate exit, a huge walk in closet and a master bathroom which features his and hers counter space and a separate jetted tub and shower! The backyard includes a covered patio, a gazebo and lots of fruit trees! The community includes many perks as well, including a pool, spa, playground, walking/biking path and a golf course! Close to schools. shopping and restaurants, this home is in a great location! Washer and dryer included! Come and see before it's gone!