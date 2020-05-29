250 N 166th Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool hot tub

5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced pool and spa in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced in pool and spa on one level in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features shutters, kitchen island, tile counter tops, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, sink in laundry room, double sinks in guest bath, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, ceilings fans, huge finished backyard, RV Gate, and a covered patio. It has also been freshly painted inside and out and has bran new carpet. Property is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4492880)