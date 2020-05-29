All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:43 AM

250 N 166th Ln

250 North 166th Lane · (602) 410-5085
Location

250 North 166th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 250 N 166th Ln · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2682 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced pool and spa in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced in pool and spa on one level in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features shutters, kitchen island, tile counter tops, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, sink in laundry room, double sinks in guest bath, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, ceilings fans, huge finished backyard, RV Gate, and a covered patio. It has also been freshly painted inside and out and has bran new carpet. Property is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4492880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 N 166th Ln have any available units?
250 N 166th Ln has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 N 166th Ln have?
Some of 250 N 166th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 N 166th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
250 N 166th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 N 166th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 N 166th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 250 N 166th Ln offer parking?
No, 250 N 166th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 250 N 166th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 N 166th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 N 166th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 250 N 166th Ln has a pool.
Does 250 N 166th Ln have accessible units?
No, 250 N 166th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 250 N 166th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 N 166th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 N 166th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 N 166th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
