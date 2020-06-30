2491 North 149th Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

**Move In Special- Tenant Set Up/Monthly Admin Fees Waived!** Brand New, Never Lived In 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Rio Paseo Rental Opportunity with Community Pool/Spa! Perfect Goodyear Location Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Sleek, Modern Feel with Gorgeous Finishes Throughout.... And Its All Brand New!!! Open Kitchen with Dark Cabinetry, White Quartz Counters and Stainless Appliances. Dining Area, Spacious Living Room with Patio Exit, Convenient Half Bath Downstairs, Full Hall Bath Upstairs, Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Huge Walk-In Shower, Closet Space Galore and the list goes on!!! Two Car Garage with Direct Entry to Interior, Tank-Less Water Heater, Private Yard and more! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. Small Dog Considered- $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,650



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.