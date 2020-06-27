2479 N. 149th Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub

BRAND NEW Home - Excellent Goodyear Location - Property Id: 167429



Rare opportunity to live in a brand new home conveniently located 1 mile from the I-10 freeway, restaurants and many popular shopping locations in Goodyear. This beautiful new home is located in the new Rio Paseo community and features a desirable open floor layout with spacious 10 foot ceilings. This home overlooks the community park and includes many upgrades. Other features include stainless steel appliances, new front loader washer & dryer, grey cabinets throughout, quartz kitchen countertops, mud room or small office space, large master bed and bath with multiple closets, tankless water heater, central air and heating with zone control, private covered patio and attached 2 car garage. The community includes a pool, park, playground, basketball court and walking trails. Rent is $1750+ 2.5% tax; Security $1750. 12 Month lease. Landlord will pay HOA and tenant responsible for all utilities. Sorry NO PETS OR SMOKERS. To apply or contact the landlord go to http://turbo.rent/s/167429p

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167429p

Property Id 167429



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5223035)