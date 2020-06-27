All apartments in Goodyear
2479 N. 149th Lane
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

2479 N. 149th Lane

2479 North 149th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2479 North 149th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
BRAND NEW Home - Excellent Goodyear Location - Property Id: 167429

Rare opportunity to live in a brand new home conveniently located 1 mile from the I-10 freeway, restaurants and many popular shopping locations in Goodyear. This beautiful new home is located in the new Rio Paseo community and features a desirable open floor layout with spacious 10 foot ceilings. This home overlooks the community park and includes many upgrades. Other features include stainless steel appliances, new front loader washer & dryer, grey cabinets throughout, quartz kitchen countertops, mud room or small office space, large master bed and bath with multiple closets, tankless water heater, central air and heating with zone control, private covered patio and attached 2 car garage. The community includes a pool, park, playground, basketball court and walking trails. Rent is $1750+ 2.5% tax; Security $1750. 12 Month lease. Landlord will pay HOA and tenant responsible for all utilities. Sorry NO PETS OR SMOKERS. To apply or contact the landlord go to http://turbo.rent/s/167429p
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167429p
Property Id 167429

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 N. 149th Lane have any available units?
2479 N. 149th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2479 N. 149th Lane have?
Some of 2479 N. 149th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2479 N. 149th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2479 N. 149th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 N. 149th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2479 N. 149th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2479 N. 149th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2479 N. 149th Lane offers parking.
Does 2479 N. 149th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2479 N. 149th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 N. 149th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2479 N. 149th Lane has a pool.
Does 2479 N. 149th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2479 N. 149th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 N. 149th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2479 N. 149th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2479 N. 149th Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2479 N. 149th Lane has units with air conditioning.

