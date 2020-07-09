All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:11 PM

2426 N 161st Ave

2426 North 161st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2426 North 161st Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley West

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95e3312069 ---- A 5 bedroom house for Rent. This doesn\'t happen everyday so don\'t miss out. Located in the beautiful Palm Valley community, this house has more rooms and space than you will ever even think that you need. Surrounded by the Tuscany Fall Golf Course, or minutes from the Market at Estrella Falls. You will love living in the West Valley Gem.

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 N 161st Ave have any available units?
2426 N 161st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 2426 N 161st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2426 N 161st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 N 161st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 N 161st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2426 N 161st Ave offer parking?
No, 2426 N 161st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2426 N 161st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 N 161st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 N 161st Ave have a pool?
No, 2426 N 161st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2426 N 161st Ave have accessible units?
No, 2426 N 161st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 N 161st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 N 161st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 N 161st Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2426 N 161st Ave has units with air conditioning.

