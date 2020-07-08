2425 North 142nd Avenue

Amenities

Enchanting 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Cottages at Palm Valley Rental Opportunity on Prime Golf Course Lot with Community Pool/Spa! Interior Features Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Formal Dining, Kitchen with Stunning Granite Counters, Custom Back Splash, Black Appliances and Breakfast Nook, Guest Bed/Bath and Master Suite on First Floor, Loft with Exit to Balcony Showcase Incredible Golf Course Views, Two Additional Bedrooms Upstairs with Shared Balcony and the list goes on and on! Exterior Features Gated Courtyard Entry with Private Sitting Area, Covered Rear Patio, View Fence to Golf Course and more! Let this incredible home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.