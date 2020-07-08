All apartments in Goodyear
2425 North 142nd Avenue

2425 North 142nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2425 North 142nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Enchanting 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Cottages at Palm Valley Rental Opportunity on Prime Golf Course Lot with Community Pool/Spa! Interior Features Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Formal Dining, Kitchen with Stunning Granite Counters, Custom Back Splash, Black Appliances and Breakfast Nook, Guest Bed/Bath and Master Suite on First Floor, Loft with Exit to Balcony Showcase Incredible Golf Course Views, Two Additional Bedrooms Upstairs with Shared Balcony and the list goes on and on! Exterior Features Gated Courtyard Entry with Private Sitting Area, Covered Rear Patio, View Fence to Golf Course and more! Let this incredible home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 North 142nd Avenue have any available units?
2425 North 142nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2425 North 142nd Avenue have?
Some of 2425 North 142nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 North 142nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2425 North 142nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 North 142nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2425 North 142nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2425 North 142nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 2425 North 142nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2425 North 142nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 North 142nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 North 142nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2425 North 142nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 2425 North 142nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2425 North 142nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 North 142nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 North 142nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 North 142nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 North 142nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

