2370 North 161st Avenue

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely Stunning!! 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in the desirable Palm Valley area! This beautiful home, in a gated community, has the latest in all upgraded features, including tiled floors, cherry wood cabinetry, high-quality plush carpeting, recessed ceilings with crown moulding. Open floor plan with lots of natural lighting and fireplace. The kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island and breakfast bar are just a few of the fine features that make this kitchen special! Equipped with dual oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher along with large pantry and a spacious eat in kitchen dining area. Separate laundry room with washer,dryer hook up and sink. Spacious master suite has access to the backyard patio. Master bath features separate sunken tub and walk in tiled shower. Split 3-car garage. Convenient access to shopping, restaurants, and I-10!



Dogs allowed..up to 2!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.