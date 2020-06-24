All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2049 N 135th Dr

2049 North 135th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2049 North 135th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Gated and on the golf course in Goodyear! - Rare opportunity to lease a premium golf course home that's not been leased before. Beautiful single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 3 car garage on golf course lot in desirable gated community in Palm Valley! Enjoy the awesome amenities at Palm Valley (pool, golf courses, cafe, tennis) Gorgeous office with built in desk and cabinets. You will have plenty of room underneath the covered patio with a sun screen and expanded patio space to entertain and take in great views of hole #3 of the Palms course in your backyard. The home has a great floor plan with generous size living room, plantation shutters, and formal dining room near the entry. The kitchen features granite counters, upgraded stainless steel dishwasher, a new fridge, and combined convection/microwave oven. $10 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $400 cleaning deposit, $1795 security deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance at time of move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3906109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 N 135th Dr have any available units?
2049 N 135th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2049 N 135th Dr have?
Some of 2049 N 135th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 N 135th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2049 N 135th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 N 135th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 N 135th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2049 N 135th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2049 N 135th Dr offers parking.
Does 2049 N 135th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 N 135th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 N 135th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2049 N 135th Dr has a pool.
Does 2049 N 135th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2049 N 135th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 N 135th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 N 135th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2049 N 135th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2049 N 135th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
