2049 N 135th Dr

Gated and on the golf course in Goodyear! - Rare opportunity to lease a premium golf course home that's not been leased before. Beautiful single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 3 car garage on golf course lot in desirable gated community in Palm Valley! Enjoy the awesome amenities at Palm Valley (pool, golf courses, cafe, tennis) Gorgeous office with built in desk and cabinets. You will have plenty of room underneath the covered patio with a sun screen and expanded patio space to entertain and take in great views of hole #3 of the Palms course in your backyard. The home has a great floor plan with generous size living room, plantation shutters, and formal dining room near the entry. The kitchen features granite counters, upgraded stainless steel dishwasher, a new fridge, and combined convection/microwave oven. $10 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $400 cleaning deposit, $1795 security deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance at time of move in.



(RLNE3906109)