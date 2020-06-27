2022 S 160TH Lane

2022 South 160th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Sarival Paseo
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Tons of natural light, an open floor concept and high end plush carpeting gorgeous tile flooring!! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances. granite countertops, dual sinks and plant shelving.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
