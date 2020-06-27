All apartments in Goodyear
2022 S 160TH Lane

2022 South 160th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2022 South 160th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Tons of natural light, an open floor concept and high end plush carpeting gorgeous tile flooring!! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances. granite countertops, dual sinks and plant shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 S 160TH Lane have any available units?
2022 S 160TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2022 S 160TH Lane have?
Some of 2022 S 160TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 S 160TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2022 S 160TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 S 160TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2022 S 160TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2022 S 160TH Lane offer parking?
No, 2022 S 160TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2022 S 160TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 S 160TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 S 160TH Lane have a pool?
No, 2022 S 160TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2022 S 160TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 2022 S 160TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 S 160TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 S 160TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 S 160TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 S 160TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
