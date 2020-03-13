1971 S. 171st Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1599 Sq Ft single family home with bonus den now available in popular Cottonflower neighborhood in Goodyear. Home features an open floor plan with spacious great room and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen features an island, built-in breakfast nook with bench seating. Split master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and full bath. Home also includes a den with built-in shelving, new carpet throughout and an RV gate. Close to shopping, dining, Goodyear Ballpark and easy access to I-10 and AZ-303.

