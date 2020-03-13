All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 1971 S. 171st Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
1971 S. 171st Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

1971 S. 171st Drive

1971 South 171st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1971 South 171st Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1599 Sq Ft single family home with bonus den now available in popular Cottonflower neighborhood in Goodyear. Home features an open floor plan with spacious great room and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen features an island, built-in breakfast nook with bench seating. Split master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and full bath. Home also includes a den with built-in shelving, new carpet throughout and an RV gate. Close to shopping, dining, Goodyear Ballpark and easy access to I-10 and AZ-303.
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1599 Sq Ft single family home with bonus den now available in popular Cottonflower neighborhood in Goodyear. Home features an open floor plan with spacious great room and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen features an island, built-in breakfast nook with bench seating. Split master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and full bath. Home also includes a den with built-in shelving, new carpet throughout and an RV gate. Close to shopping, dining, Goodyear Ballpark and easy access to I-10 and AZ-303.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1971 S. 171st Drive have any available units?
1971 S. 171st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1971 S. 171st Drive have?
Some of 1971 S. 171st Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1971 S. 171st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1971 S. 171st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1971 S. 171st Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1971 S. 171st Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1971 S. 171st Drive offer parking?
No, 1971 S. 171st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1971 S. 171st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1971 S. 171st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1971 S. 171st Drive have a pool?
No, 1971 S. 171st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1971 S. 171st Drive have accessible units?
No, 1971 S. 171st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1971 S. 171st Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1971 S. 171st Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1971 S. 171st Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1971 S. 171st Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College