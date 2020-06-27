18487 W Desert View Lane

Amenities

Estrella Mountain Ranch! Private pool! - Private Pool with pool service included and Solar! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in highly desirable Estrella Mountain Ranch. Great room with huge stone fireplace, oversized kitchen with granite countertops. SS kitchen appliances, very well landscaped yard front and back. Solar makes this home very economical to live in and pool service is included. Come see this one quickly! $1800 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee. Inquire online!



Minimum Rental Requirements:

Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or landlord judgments

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2292073)