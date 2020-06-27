All apartments in Goodyear
18487 W Desert View Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

18487 W Desert View Lane

18487 West Desert View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18487 West Desert View Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Estrella Mountain Ranch! Private pool! - Private Pool with pool service included and Solar! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in highly desirable Estrella Mountain Ranch. Great room with huge stone fireplace, oversized kitchen with granite countertops. SS kitchen appliances, very well landscaped yard front and back. Solar makes this home very economical to live in and pool service is included. Come see this one quickly! $1800 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee. Inquire online!

Minimum Rental Requirements:
Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or landlord judgments
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18487 W Desert View Lane have any available units?
18487 W Desert View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18487 W Desert View Lane have?
Some of 18487 W Desert View Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18487 W Desert View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18487 W Desert View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18487 W Desert View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18487 W Desert View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18487 W Desert View Lane offer parking?
No, 18487 W Desert View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18487 W Desert View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18487 W Desert View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18487 W Desert View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18487 W Desert View Lane has a pool.
Does 18487 W Desert View Lane have accessible units?
No, 18487 W Desert View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18487 W Desert View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18487 W Desert View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18487 W Desert View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18487 W Desert View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

