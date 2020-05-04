18479 W COLLEGE Drive

Amenities
UPGRADED WITH RV PARKING Extensive detailing added, this single story includes. 42''upper cabinets, Butler pantry, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, island with sink, gas stove, tile wood plank flooring, refrigerator, , breakfast nook, formal dining in the family room, surround sound in the family room, raised vanities in the bathrooms, laundy room includes cabinets, utility sink, washer and dryer. His and hers vanities in the master, sep tub and walk in shower.Walk in closets in the bedrooms. All tile throughout. 3 car tandem garage. RV gate and parking. Crown molding throughout, 8'' baseboards, 8' doors,10' ceilings, light dimmer. High energy home with spray foam installation. Ring alarm system. brick paved driveway