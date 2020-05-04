All apartments in Goodyear
18479 W COLLEGE Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:27 PM

18479 W COLLEGE Drive

18479 W College Dr · (623) 322-8588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18479 W College Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2414 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
UPGRADED WITH RV PARKING Extensive detailing added, this single story includes. 42''upper cabinets, Butler pantry, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, island with sink, gas stove, tile wood plank flooring, refrigerator, , breakfast nook, formal dining in the family room, surround sound in the family room, raised vanities in the bathrooms, laundy room includes cabinets, utility sink, washer and dryer. His and hers vanities in the master, sep tub and walk in shower.Walk in closets in the bedrooms. All tile throughout. 3 car tandem garage. RV gate and parking. Crown molding throughout, 8'' baseboards, 8' doors,10' ceilings, light dimmer. High energy home with spray foam installation. Ring alarm system. brick paved driveway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18479 W COLLEGE Drive have any available units?
18479 W COLLEGE Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18479 W COLLEGE Drive have?
Some of 18479 W COLLEGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18479 W COLLEGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18479 W COLLEGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18479 W COLLEGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18479 W COLLEGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18479 W COLLEGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18479 W COLLEGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 18479 W COLLEGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18479 W COLLEGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18479 W COLLEGE Drive have a pool?
No, 18479 W COLLEGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18479 W COLLEGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 18479 W COLLEGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18479 W COLLEGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18479 W COLLEGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18479 W COLLEGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18479 W COLLEGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
