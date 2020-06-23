18413 W LA MIRADA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Smoke Alarm(s) repair is to be completed the week of 1/14/19. A three bedroom, two bath, great room home at Estrella Mountain Ranch with all it's great amenities....walking paths, biking, huge community center and club, gorgeous lake settings, plus all the schools are inside the Ranch.The home's surroundings are quiet and private.....next to a common area and diagonally across from a small park. Lots of tile in all the right . ALL LANDSCAPING...TREES, BUSHES AND WATERING SYSTEM CUT TRIMMED AND PROPERLY MAINTAINED. THIS HOME IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. SMART MOVE COME SEE!