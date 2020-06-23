All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18413 W LA MIRADA Drive

18413 West La Mirada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18413 West La Mirada Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Smoke Alarm(s) repair is to be completed the week of 1/14/19. A three bedroom, two bath, great room home at Estrella Mountain Ranch with all it's great amenities....walking paths, biking, huge community center and club, gorgeous lake settings, plus all the schools are inside the Ranch.The home's surroundings are quiet and private.....next to a common area and diagonally across from a small park. Lots of tile in all the right . ALL LANDSCAPING...TREES, BUSHES AND WATERING SYSTEM CUT TRIMMED AND PROPERLY MAINTAINED. THIS HOME IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. SMART MOVE COME SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive have any available units?
18413 W LA MIRADA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive have?
Some of 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18413 W LA MIRADA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive does offer parking.
Does 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive have a pool?
No, 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive have accessible units?
No, 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18413 W LA MIRADA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
