18344 West Santa Irene Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Estrella Mountain Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wonderful opportunity to rent a HUGE custom home with casita - home offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath WITH POOL over 4000 sq ft - desert landscape - amazing mountain views including view of the SOUTH lake from the balcony - bedroom downstairs features a separate exit - chefs kitchen offers staggered hickory cabinets - double ovens - 2 dishwashers - granite counters - center island with vegetable sink - built in microwave - butler pantry with glass doors - upstairs loft -spacious master suite with custom walkin closet - jetted tub - spare bedrooms with their own walkin closet- formal living - formal dining room - pergo wood floors - too much to metion
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive have any available units?
18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive have?
Some of 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.