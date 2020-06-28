All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive

18344 West Santa Irene Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18344 West Santa Irene Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wonderful opportunity to rent a HUGE custom home with casita - home offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath WITH POOL over 4000 sq ft - desert landscape - amazing mountain views including view of the SOUTH lake from the balcony - bedroom downstairs features a separate exit - chefs kitchen offers staggered hickory cabinets - double ovens - 2 dishwashers - granite counters - center island with vegetable sink - built in microwave - butler pantry with glass doors - upstairs loft -spacious master suite with custom walkin closet - jetted tub - spare bedrooms with their own walkin closet- formal living - formal dining room - pergo wood floors - too much to metion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive have any available units?
18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive have?
Some of 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive offers parking.
Does 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive has a pool.
Does 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive have accessible units?
No, 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College