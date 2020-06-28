18344 W SANTA IRENE Drive

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to rent a HUGE custom home with casita - home offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath WITH POOL over 4000 sq ft - desert landscape - amazing mountain views including view of the SOUTH lake from the balcony - bedroom downstairs features a separate exit - chefs kitchen offers staggered hickory cabinets - double ovens - 2 dishwashers - granite counters - center island with vegetable sink - built in microwave - butler pantry with glass doors - upstairs loft -spacious master suite with custom walkin closet - jetted tub - spare bedrooms with their own walkin closet- formal living - formal dining room - pergo wood floors - too much to metion